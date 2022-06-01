Delhi Police gets Bishnoi's custody in Arms Act case

new delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday got three-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after arresting him from Tihar in a case of Arms Act and will question him again in connection with the killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, officials said.



On Monday also, a team of Special Cell had interrogated Bishnoi, who is facing nearly 60 cases, in Tihar.

Sangster Kala Jathedi and his aide Kala Rana, who were in police custody in a different case, were also questioned in connection with the killing of Moosewala.

According to officials, after questioning him in Tihar prisons where he was lodged in Central Jail no 8, Bishnoi was produced at the Patiala House court and was remanded in three days of police custody for questioning in connection with the case where three criminals were arrested after a brief encounter with the Special Cell's unit last month.

During interrogation, the arrested criminals had disclosed that the weapons recovered from them were supplied by Bishnoi, a senior police official said.

Bishnoi faces charges under the Arms Act and other sections related to assault on a public servant in the case.

"Since Bishnoi has been taken into police custody, we will also be questioning him in connection with the killing of Moosewala in Punjab," he added.

The development comes a day after a Delhi court refused to entertain a plea filed by Bishnoi seeking a direction to the jail authorities not to give his custody to Punjab police, which suspects that he had plotted the singer's killing.

Bishnoi has moved the Delhi High Court which will hear on Wednesday his plea claiming apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.

The plea has sought direction to the Tihar Jail authority and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police. Bishnoi approached the HC after a Delhi court refused to entertain his plea.

The plea has sought direction to the Tihar Jail authority and the Delhi Police to ensure necessary safeguards are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police.