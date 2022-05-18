Delhi Police gets 1-day custody of building owner; North MCD suspends three officials

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday got one-day custody of three men, including the building owner, as part of the probe into the massive fire that broke out in outer Delhi's Mundka leaving 27 people dead, officials said. Out of the 16 people injured, at least 10 have recorded their statements. Besides them, statements of the witnesses are being recorded, they said.

A Delhi Court handed one-day police custody of the building owner Manish Lakra and two brothers — Vijay and Harish Goel — who rented two floors in the building to run their business, for further investigation, a senior police officer said. "We need to collect blood samples of the brothers — Vijay and Harish Goel. Also, we need to know their background, company details and permissions taken by them from the authorities concerned," Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said.

Sharma said the police are yet to verify Lakra's documents.

The officer said the police are asking the authorities concerned, including the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, to give documents pertaining to the building and the businesses there for investigation.

"More than 100 exhibits have been received by the Forensic Science Laboratory.We have formed multiple teams for DNA examination...Now that we have received the samples, we are proceeding with the entire process of DNA profiling. Since it is a complex process, it takes time," a senior FSL official said. DNA sampling generally takes about one to two weeks. It also depends on the condition of the samples, the official said.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday suspended three officials in the Narenla Zone for alleged laxity in duty. According to an official statement, Licensing Inspector Sandeep Kaushik, Section Officer of General Branch S K Sharma, and Section Officer of House Tax Department B R Meena of the Narela Zone were suspended.