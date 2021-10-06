Delhi Police for maximising tech use & gadget upgrades

New Delhi: Maximise the use of technology to reduce physical presence of parties in all the seven district courts in the national capital and update security gadgets to alleviate security concerns, Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.



The police made these suggestions for enhancing security at courts, following the recent shootout that killed three people in a Rohini courtroom here, in a status report filed before the high court.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked other stakeholders, including the Centre, Delhi government and various bar associations to also give their suggestions so that they could be incorporated in the order.

All other respondents shall file a report or affidavit on suggestions which shall be incorporated in our order for the safety of advocates and all others appearing in courts in Delhi, the bench said while listing the matter for further hearing on October 12.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre and Delhi Police, said the police has filed its suggestions on the issue. The court also issued fresh notices to various bar associations here and asked them to file their reports.

The Centre was represented through central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul.

The high court had on September 30 initiated on its own a petition concerning security at courts in the national capital following the September 24 shootout at Rohini Court, saying there was a need for proper and effective deployment of a sufficient number of police personnel in courts.

Delhi Police, in the status report filed through Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, made several suggestions including that use of technology should be maximised and physical presence of parties ought to be resorted to in extreme and compelling circumstances which will obviate security concerns to a very substantial degree.

It would not be out of place to mention that with the burgeoning population and the pressure on infrastructure, sheer logistical handling of the security becomes a matter of great concern.

It Is the plea/ suggestion of Delhi Police that this court may be pleased to sensitise the entire judicial set up to maximise the use of technology, the police said, adding that this will minimise the presence of desperate elements who are on lookout of creating trouble.

Identity cards of lawyers who enter the court premises should be checked and only authorized vehicles allowed inside the premises after proper checking with security equipment, it said and sought a direction to district bar associations to urge all advocates to cooperate with security staff.

Security gadgets installed in courts are outdated and they will be replaced with high resolution CCTV and monitors, 360 degree vehicle scanning with RF Tag/ bar code reader facilities, scanners for luggage and bag checking, scanners for explosives and NDPS checking, the police said.

The security of the seven district courts has been taken over by the Security Unit of Delhi Police, and necessary security arrangements and staff are being deployed accordingly, it said.

The police suggested that the purpose of their visits must be ascertained after proper verification of summons and notices issued by the concerned courts or any other document to justify their presence in the court.

It further suggested installation of CCTV cameras with adequate storage capacity at vulnerable points in each district court with proper monitoring and such cameras along with concertina wires be installed on the boundary walls of courts to prevent unauthorised entry.

Lawyers chambers shall not be allowed to be opened till late night and an ambulance equipped with basic medical facilities shall be stationed at every district court to handle any untoward incident, police said and also raised the issue of insufficient parking of vehicles.