Delhi Police files FIR in Karol Bagh PG molestation case

New Delhi: A day after a video of a woman allegedly being molested surfaced on social media, the Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR after taking suo-moto cognisance in the matter, officials said.



The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday had issued a notice to the city police after taking note of the video and asked it to file an action taken report by 4 pm on August 18,

they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said, "Since the complainant is completely against giving a statement, legal opinion was taken."

"In accordance with legal opinion and in light of the video footage, an FIR has been registered suo-moto by police in this matter," she said.

A senior police officer said the video posted on Twitter is of an August 13 incident and the alleged victim had refused to file a complaint after the police went to assist her following a PCR call.

The police officer had said that a PCR call was received at the Karol Bagh police station about a guard of a paying guest accommodation involved in a quarrel.

"However, the caller refused to give a complaint. It was learnt that she vacated the said PG on August 14," the DCP said.

On August 16, when the video of the incident was uploaded on social media, the victim and her family were contacted again but they refused to initiate a complaint, the senior police officer said.

A statement issued by the DCW read, "The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a video clip posted on social media platform Twitter' regarding molestation with girls in a PG in Karol Bagh area of Delhi."

"A video has also been tweeted where a man can be seen grabbing and molesting a woman who is desperately trying to escape. It is also stated that when a complaint was made to the owner, no action was taken," the panel

claimed.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has asked Delhi Police to register an FIR immediately and arrest the accused. The Commission has also sought the details of registration of the said PG, according to the statement.