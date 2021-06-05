Delhi Police examining 73 ex-gratia claims for personnel lost to Covid

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have received a total of 73 proposals for financial assistance from the families of personnel who lost their lives to Covid-19 during the pandemic here.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (G&A) AK Lall wrote a letter on June 2 to Deputy Commissioners of Police (Districts, Units) in which he stated that they are already aware that financial assistance, from Delhi Police Welfare Society (DPWS), Martyrs Fund, is provided to the nominees of the police personnel who have expired due to COVID-19 infection.

While the families continue to wait for the promised Rs 1 crore compensation from the Delhi government, as promised by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, they are entitled to Rs 7 lakh aid from the Delhi Police Welfare Society funds and Rs 15 lakh from the Delhi Police Martyrs' Fund

"A perusal of the record reveals that out of 77 COVID deaths, so far we have received only 45 proposals for grant of financial assistance from DPWS and 28 proposals for grant of financial assistance from Martyrs Fund," Lall wrote.

According to the police, Commissioner SN Shrivastava has desired that all the remaining proposals for grant of financial assistance from DPWS fund and Martyrs' fund, must be sent by concerned DCPs to the headquarters. "All concerned are requested to ensure compliance of directions given by worthy CP (Delhi) without fail. Progress shall be reviewed by worthy CP Delhi," the official said.

Last year, a total sum of Rs 50,36,23,938 was disbursed for different reliefs to 4,459 personnel out of funds available with the DPWS, as per official records.

In addition, from the Martyrs' Fund, 34 families were paid out Rs 5.15 crore in total for claims from last year and claims pending from the time before the pandemic began.

The Covid-19 pandemic counter-response involved several welfare measures initiated to boost the physical and emotional wellbeing of the personnel to keep the morale high.

"New initiatives involved both pharmacological and non-pharmacological measures through which a large number of police officers and their family members directly benefited. Psychological counselling was also provided," officials said.

Regular updates of their health issues through various medical platforms for treatment and management protocols were also undertaken.