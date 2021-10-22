Delhi Police draws court's ire for filing last-min paperwork

New Delhi: A Delhi court has now issued a notice to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Southwest), directing him to ensure that the processes and paperwork that courts are supposed to receive from the Delhi Police regarding a certain case are in the correct format so that the judiciary's and its staff's time is not wasted.



In an order issued earlier this month, Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Beniwal said that the notice was being issued to make sure that

"in all the cases the processes issued to police are received in the proper format as prescribed by the CrPC and Punjab

Police Rules" so that the court can manage its cause list and time.

The court's directions came after it noted that summons, notices and other processes issued in the court filed through the police department are often received on the date of hearing, making it very difficult to run court smoothly.

The court has also directed the Joint CP concerned to file the compliance report in this regard after having dispersed this message to the rest of the force in Delhi.

The court was hearing an assault case, where it directed the initial investigating officer of the case to assist in arguments. After this, the court staff informed the hudge that in nearly all the cases, most paperwork submitted by the police is filed on the day

of the hearing "making it impossible to run the court smoothly".