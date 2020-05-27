Delhi Police: Download Aarogya Setu app carefully

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has asked its officers to download Aarogya Setu application carefully ensuring that it is not fake or malicious.



Special Branch of Delhi Police has written a letter to senior officers in which they have asked them (DCPs) to follow the directions given by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions for the effective use of Aarogya Setu application.

"All DCPs districts and units are requested to ensure the meticulous compliance of the directions for the effective use of Aarogya Setu app for breaking chain of transmission of COVID-19. All the staff under their control may be briefed properly about the directions," the letter reads.

It further reads," They (staff) may also be briefed to download the app carefully and not to download any fake/malicious application as inputs have been received that Pakistan based operatives may have developed a malicious application on a similar name. Signages containing these directions may also be placed at prominent places like gates. Demonstrations may also be held on how to use this application."

According to directions given by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, "All the officers, staff (including outsourced staff) working in central government should download 'Aarogya Setu' application on their mobile phones, immediately. "Before starting for office, they must review their status on 'Aarogya Setu' and commute only when the app shows 'safe' or 'low risk' status," it said.

It added, "The officers and staff are advised that in case the app shows a message that he/she has a 'moderate' or 'high risk' calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity ("recent contact with infected person"), he/she should not come to office and self isolate for 14 days or till the status becomes 'safe' or 'low risk."

Recently the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) said: "Threat actors (cyber criminals) impersonate popular video platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, the AarogyaSetu app and WHO to send phishing messages through SMS(smishing), WhatsApp (whishing) or phishing emails to steal identities and engage in other nefarious activities during the COVID-19 pandemic."