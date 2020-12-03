Delhi Police directs tracing of misplaced case files, action against IOs if needed

New Delhi: In a bid to get its act together, the Delhi Police has now issued orders to ensure misplaced records are traced immediately, case files are maintained in order and accountability for investigating officers under whose watch the files were misplaced, misrecorded or error-ridden.



In a circular, Delhi Police told officers, "Lost or misplaced case files be also searched and if there is any willful negligence or malafide found on the part of investigation officer (IO), commensurate disciplinary action should be taken and an attempt should be made to reconstruct the same so that it could be submitted to the court."

Significantly, officers were told that if necessary, concerned investigating officers will be called back from their current place of posting to sort out records, rectify errors or trace missing files at their previous place of posting. The Delhi Police has added that if the investigating officers do not comply with these directions, they will be held responsible for misappropriating official property.

"It may also be ensured that the original case diaries along with the copies of the

relevant documents are deposited with the respective vernacular record keeper as per the standard operating procedure," the circular read.

The directions went on to add, "Moreover, a comprehensive audit of all cases in respect of regular FIRs and e-FIRs registered till June 30 should be undertaken in each police station. The cases registered in the police station and subsequently transferred

to specialised agencies like Special Cell, Crime Branch, DIU, cyber cell, be also properly accounted for."

Meanwhile, the city police also said that a list of time-barred cases should also be prepared separately and their prompt disposal should be ensured by SHO and inspector investigation at their level.

Sources said that last month SHOs and investigating officers were asked to ensure that a comprehensive audit of cases is done in a time-bound manner. They were asked to submit regular reports in this regard as well.