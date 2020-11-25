Delhi Police directs officers to ensure no hindrance to teams setting up BharatNet infra

New delhi: The Delhi Police have now asked senior officers in the force to ensure that there is no hindrance to ground level teams implementing the Union government's BharatNet project which aims to connect government institutions, including police stations with fibre-to-home internet connections.



Police here noted that officials from the Home Ministry at the Centre had pointed out difficulties faced by the teams trying to set up internet connectivity at certain government institutions, police stations and gram panchayats.

"It has been observed that during provisioning FTTH connections to the government institutions issues are being faced by Common Service Centre teams. Government institutions at the GP level are not aware of the scheme and they asked for the letter issued by their respective authority in this regard. Some institutions are not able to provide documents required for KYC for providing FTTH connection," the letter read, adding that power connection is also required at government institutions for FTTH connection.

The Delhi Police told officers that suitable instructions may kindly be issued to the concerned to accept and provide necessary cooperation in provisioning FTTH connections.

In the letter to Deputy Commissioners of Police, police wrote, "It is stated that Anuj Sharma, Joint Secretary, (MHA) has intimated that Bharat Net is a project to create a network to connect all the gram panchayats (GPs) by broadband." The project aims to provide affordable broadband services to citizens and institutions in rural and remote areas.

As per the letter, "Bharat Net project is being implemented by the Government of India for providing high-speed broadband connectivity to all GPs in the country work covering more than 1,00,000 GPs has already been completed and phase-II work is under implementation for connecting remaining GPs."

According to police, for Bharat Net phase I, CSC e-governance India Ltd. (a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) has been assigned the work of provisioning five fibre to the home (FTTH) connections to government institutions such as Anganwadi, health and wellness centres, government schools, public distribution system, post offices and police stations.