Delhi Police directs cops to uninstall banned apps after some found using them

New Delhi: After several reports emerged of police personnel continuing to use mobile applications banned by the Central government, the Delhi Police have now directed their own to ensure that these banned applications are uninstalled from their smartphones.

Police sources told Millennium Post that one Joint Com-missioner rank official has now written to the top brass of city police, including all Special CPs, Joint CPs, Additional CPs, DCPs (districts and units) of Delhi Police, about the use of banned applications by police officers.

"They (top brass) were told that the Ministry of Information Technology has banned several mobile applications which were unsafe because of their data compromising capabilities," the official said. The top brass was also informed about the press statement shared by the Ministry regard-ing banned applications.

The city police found that some police officers were inadvertently using these applications. "Using such applications may have an adverse impact on data security," an official aware of the development said. Later, all police personnel were asked to remove such applications from their mobile phones at the earliest.

As per the Ministry's press statement, "Ministry has also received many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding the security of data and risk to privacy relating to the operation of certain apps. The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has also received many representations from citizens regarding the security of data and breach of privacy impacting upon public order issues.

"The statement further read, "On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices.

"Last year in May, the city police had asked its officials to download the Aarogya Setu application carefully ensuring that it is not fake or malicious.





"They (staff ) may also be briefed to download the app carefully and not to download any fake/malicious application as inputs have been received that Pakistan-based operatives may have developed a malicious application on a similar name. Signages containing these directions may also be placed at prominent places like gates. Demonstrations may also be held on how to use this application," police told officials.



