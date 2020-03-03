Delhi Police denies Kapil Mishra given Y-grade security

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Joint Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar, has denied reports doing the rounds that BJP leader Kapil Mishra has been given 'Y' category security cover saying no security has been provided to the BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Delhi's Joint Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar said: "We have not provided any security to Kapil Mishra."

Earlier, reports had surfaced that Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra was given Y+ category security cover after the leader claimed of a threat to his life. Mishra has been accused of inciting mobs and prompting the massive violence in Delhi. The Opposition has sought FIRs against Kapil Mishra and other BJP leaders for hate-mongering during the Delhi election campaign and ahead of the communal violence in north-east Delhi.

Sources said after receiving threats on social media, Kapil Mishra had raised concern over his safety. The Congress on Friday asked why FIRs had not been filed against BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra for alleged hate speeches after the Delhi High Court sought the Centre's response on pleas seeking cases against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.