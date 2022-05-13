Shops in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh down shutters to protest MLA Amanatullah Khan's arrest

New Delhi: Markets in Delhi's Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh wore a deserted look on Friday as a majority of shops downed their shutters to protest the "wrongful" arrest of local AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after a demonstration against an anti-encroachment drive.



The AAP leader and five other people were arrested on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty on Thursday.

Speaking with PTI on Friday, municipal councillor Abdul Wajid Khan said all markets in the area are closed.

"We are protesting against the arrest of Amanatullah Khan, and people of the area have also kept their shops closed in a show of solidarity," he said.

Sirajuddin, who owns a mobile repair shop in Jamia Nagar, said he and other people in the area closed their establishments in response to a shutdown call the councillor.

"Amanatullah Khan was wrongfully arrested yesterday (Thursday). So today, we are protesting by keeping our shops closed. The entire market has responded to the call given by councillor Abdul Wajid Khan," he said.

Rafiq, owner of a shop in Shaheen Bagh, said he closed down after seeing others in the area do the same.

"There is some kind of a strike today. I was told to shut down my shop. I have not opened it. Many in the area have also kept their establishments closed," he added.

Amanatullah Khan and his supporters were arrested after being detained for several hours for taking part in the protest against the anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area, police officials said.

The anti-encroachment drive sparked protests and pelting of stones in Madanpur Khadar, where local people claimed that legal structures were bulldozed.