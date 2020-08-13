Delhi Police DCP awarded HM's medal; was reprimanded by EC

new delhi: Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo was on Wednesday awarded the prestigious Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2020, along with five other officers of the Capital police.



Significantly, Deo was earlier this year seriously reprimanded by the Election Commission for releasing a statement to the media, claiming that Kapil Gujjar, the shooter at the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest site was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.

This came while the Capital was preparing to go to polls for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. In fact, the ECI had issued a stern warning to DCP Deo and directed that he be assigned no poll-related work.

Interestingly, DCP Deo and his Crime Branch team are also currently investigating the Jamia Millia Islamia violence in December last year and the purported sedition allegations against JNU student and anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam.

Other Delhi Police officers who were awarded the Home Minister's Medal this year include ACP Arvind Kumar, Inspector Neeraj Kumar, Inspector Vijay Kumar Samaria, Inspector Satish Kumar and Sub-Inspector Vishnu Dutt

Tiwari.