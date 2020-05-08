Delhi police constable thrashes man for 'hugging people', suspended

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was thrashed by a Delhi Police constable for allegedly "hugging people" in Southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, following which the policeman was suspended, officials said on Friday.



The entire incident, which took place on Wednesday, was captured on a video which has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a policeman is seen thrashing the man with a stick.

The locals along with the constable are also seen hitting the man, when he tries to walk away.

When a passerby asks why the man is being thrashed, someone says the man was hugging people in the park, according to the video.

The victim has been identified as Imran, a resident of Sagarpur in southwest Delhi.

According to the family members, Imran had gone to a mosque after which he went to his elder sister's house, who also lived in the same locality.

The incident took place when Imran was returning home from her place.

"When Imran was returning home, he saw the police near the park. He got scared and started running as he thought he was violating the lockdown.

"The policeman followed him and started thrashing him. They alleged that he had coronavirus. People also joined the policeman in hitting him. Imran does not have coronavirus, but even if he did, the police should have taken him to a hospital for treatment and informed us," one of Imran's family members said.

Police said they have identified the constable.

"The policeman, who is seen in the video, has been identified. He is a constable posted at Sagarpur police station. He has been suspended and a departmental enquiry against him is underway," a senior police officer said.