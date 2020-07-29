Delhi Police constable and CRPF jawan kill themselves

new delhi: A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol on Tuesday in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area, officials said. Head constable Sanjay (34) was posted at the Saket Police Station. He shot himself with his service pistol. No suicide note was found from the spot, police said. Sanjay hailed from Rajasthan's Alwar district.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that he was depressed over the illness of his elder brother, they added. Meanwhile, in another case, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel jumped to death from the third floor in Samaypur Badli area. Police said that the incident was reported on Monday.

"He cut his wrists and then jumped from the building," police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The Delhi Police is still investigating why the paramilitary jawan took the extreme step. Last Saturday, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub Inspector allegedly shot dead his senior before killing himself in the Lodhi Estate area.