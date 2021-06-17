Delhi Police consider one-way traffic plans for busy markets

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has now started considering imposing one-way traffic circulation patterns at the city's busy market areas during peak hours in a bid to reduce crowding as people return to the streets in light of temporarily reduced Covid-19 infections.



Soon after the unlock process started in the city, crowds began gathering in malls and marketplaces with doctors sounding the alarm of a wave worse than the brutal second one.

The District Commissioners of Police have now been directed by Commissioner SN Shrivastava to come up with plans that could facilitate better Covid management in market areas.

One senior Delhi Police official told Millennium Post that they already have a proposal with regards to the one-way traffic plan.

"The city was recently unlocked and we are observing the situation. We are also conducting a study to check whether and where it is feasible to apply one-way traffic," the official said.

Another official said, "The congestion will decrease in markets. In one way traffic, chances of the gathering are very less and in the present scenario, it is very important to ensure physical distancing and no gathering."

As per the official, it is very effective as it prevents traffic jams and honking, adding to noise pollution.

Another official said that in one of the vegetable markets, they had ensured one-way movement for people coming to the market by reserving one area for entry and another for exit with access to the main road. "If required, in other market areas, we can implement the one-way traffic rule," the official said.

The Commissioner further directed DCPs that Traders' Associations and market associations shall be responsible for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour through their volunteers and ensure that shopkeepers adhere to the guidelines. Further district DCPs were told that steps should be taken to implement social distancing in markets including wholesale vegetable and fruit market.

Police sources told Millennium Post that the matter was brought up at a recent meeting of the top brass of the city police where officers were also told to follow "innovative non-coercive methods to generate awareness about COVID appropriate behaviour"

In May, for one day, the city police had offered roses to those flouting lockdown norms and made them take a pledge that they will not repeat their actions.

Before making one-way traffic plans, government officials are also informed about the plan and after taking all stakeholders into confidence they go with the plan, another official said.