Delhi police conducts assessment to ascertain feasibility of elections at Shaheen Bagh
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has conducted an assessment to ascertain the feasibility of holding elections at Shaheen Bagh, officials said on Thursday.
Special Commissioner (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said the assessment was conducted at the highest level to ensure that polling in the area goes off smoothly.
Alternative routes have been planned for the movement of election officials and material, he said.
Talks are on with the protesters to clear the stretch, he said.
