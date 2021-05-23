Delhi Police conduct multiple raids in Punjab to nab wrestler Sushil Kumar

New Delhi: Delhi Police have conducted multiple raids in Punjab to arrest two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who is wanted in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler. Police claimed that they are likely to arrest Kumar soon.



Various reports claimed that Delhi Police on Saturday arrested him, but an official in city police have denied it. "Few people were questioned today in connection with Kumar," sources said.

Several teams have been formed and they are conducting raids in several parts of Haryana and Punjab to nab the wrestler. Another official said they have been seeing news that Kumar has been arrested or surrendered in Punjab, but this is all fake. "We are doing our best to nab the culprits," the official said.

As per information, Kumar is changing locations from time to time.

He was earlier in Delhi, after the murder and case were registered he went to Uttarakhand. Later he may have travelled to UP, Haryana, Punjab. His last location was traced in Bathinda.