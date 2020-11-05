Delhi Police Commissioner to juveniles who got jobs under YUVA: Focus on future, don't look back

New Delhi: Delhi Police concluded its three-day-long virtual mega job fair organised at GOs Mess in North District. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava addressed the participants and encouraged the aspirants to give their best in their field of duty and also desired that they should continue to keep going on the path they have chosen and should never look back at the mistakes they had made in the past.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Chandra Srivastva, who is also nodal officer of YUVA, said more than 600 interested candidates from all 15 districts of Delhi Police participated in the fair, virtually connected from their designated places in respective Districts.



"These aspirants appeared in the online interview for 16 reputed companies for getting suitable placements at a monthly salary of Rs 12,000 - Rs 20,000 per month," he said. Anto Alphonse, DCP (North District) assured that such events would be conducted on a regular basis in the future.



The virtual job fair started on November 2 under the YUVA Scheme of Delhi Police. The Yuva' participants had attained training on field technician in the computer periphery, refrigerator and AC mechanic, self-employed tailoring course and data entry operator. They were briefed about their prospective job roles, responsibilities, salaries and profiles of the interested companies. They had also been briefed about the procedure and conduct of online interviews.

