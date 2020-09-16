Delhi Police Commissioner responds to former Mumbai Police chief's letter

New Delhi: Responding to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro's letter questioning the impartiality of the Delhi Police in conducting the north-east Delhi riots investigation, Commissioner SN Shrivastava has now said that of the 751 FIRs registered to look into the February riots, 410 were registered on complaints from members of the minority community. The Delhi Police Commissioner said, "It is my duty to put things in correct perspective".



"The other community accounted for over 190 FIRs. The remaining were registered on the basis of Daily Diary entries. As many as 1,571 people were arrested irrespective of their caste or religion. Almost all accused persons arrested in heinous offences have been remanded to judicial custody by Courts of law and not admitted to bail. Charge sheets in many cases have been filed while the investigation is continuing in many others," the Commissioner's letter to Ribeiro read.

"It is a well-settled principle that any conclusion be drawn only on the basis of facts obtained through enquiry, investigation. Delhi Police

has been rather reticent about the details of the investigation except those that are

part of chargesheets and status reports filed in the Courts," the top cop said.

According to the Police Commissioner, "Further, while you expressed your apprehension about the fairness in the investigation when I spoke to you over the telephone, you acknowledged not having any first-hand information about the cases." According to the police chief, regrettably, no officer of Delhi Police was contacted to apprise Ribeiro of the actual situation. "As a highly experienced police officer, you would agree that one may not come to a correct conclusion in view of the limited information available in the public domain," Shrivastava said.

The Commissioner added that there were several entities who "have their reasons to weave a web of deception and to push a false narrative of bias and insensitivity on the part of the police". He said, "It is best that the criminal justice system with its inherent checks and balances may be allowed work, lest lending one's name inadvertently imparts a false aura of credibility and authenticity to these concocted and motivating stories. Police investigations in criminal cases are guided by facts and evidence, not by reputations and personalities." Also, anybody aggrieved with the investigation can always seek judicial remedies, he added.