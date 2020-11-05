Delhi Police Commissioner felicitates juvies employed by MNCs

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner, S N Shrivastava, on Wednesday felicitated the youth selected by MNCs and other employers, who provided jobs to juvenile offenders trained under the scheme "SANKALP" in a function organized at Maharaja Surajmal Institute Auditorium in Janakpuri here.



The scheme is an initiative by the West District of Delhi Police to steer such youth, who were earlier associated within numerous crimes, and engage them in skill development through various means like sporting activities and Nukkad Nataks, the Delhi Police said in a press note.

"This is a Community Policing Initiative not only to reform the juvenile delinquents but also to prevent the youth from committing crime and delinquent acts. The initiative would also encourage them to partner with police in maintaining law and order, management of crime and connecting with the community at large," police said.

According to police, a detailed exercise was conducted in all the 12 police stations of West District to select the youth between the age group of 16 to 23, mostly from underprivileged colonies, and after the identification of such juveniles, counseling sessions were conducted by police personnel and counselors.