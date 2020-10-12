Delhi Police Commissioner calls for speedy clearance of pending suspension, pension cases

new delhi: The Delhi Police Commissioner has now asked Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to review all suspension cases at their own level and asked officers to complete pending annual confidential reports (ACRs) of police personnel.



In a meeting, SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, said,"The DCPs should review all suspension cases, particularly cases over one year, at their own level. Policemen should not be kept under suspension without any valid reason." He further directed that show cause notice for censure should be decided in time bound manner.

In the meeting between the top brass of Delhi Police, the Commissioner also directed that all disciplinary pending ACRs should be completed. "If the ACRs of police personnel who are on deputation to other departments, are not completed, their requests for extension of period may not be considered," he said. The CP directed that all disciplinary authorities must ensure departmental enquiries which are at findings, final stage and pending with disciplinary authorities be decided at

the earliest.

Meanwhile, a discussion was also held over pending pension cases. Shrivastava directed each district, unit to fix a date and time for the police personnel, police station-wise, branch-wise and company-wise so that they can check their service particulars and update the same, if required. The top cop further directed that neccessary forms should be filled up in respect of those police personnel who are going to retire in the next 12 months so that it can be uploaded on the e-bhavisya portal before three months of their retirement allowing them to get all benefits in time.

"Pendency of all pension related cases should be cleared," he added. The top cop also asked that some police personnel should be deputed to go to the residence of deceased police personnel and get all required documents from their families and clear the pendency at the earliest.

Last year, in a meeting, it was found that as many as 705 departmental enquires (DEs) were pending with enquiry officers in different districts and units. Further 143 DEs were pending for the decision of disciplinary authorities and it was also reported that a total of 3,025 show-cause notices (SCNs) were pending as on August 31, 2019.