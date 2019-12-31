Delhi Police chief seeks people's cooperation in making Delhi a model city
NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday extended New Year greetings to Delhi'ites and urged people to cooperate with the force personnel in making the national capital a clean and safe model city. He said the focus of Delhi Police all along has been on further professionalising their response and service-delivery.
"Our request: help us serve you better by devoting some attention to security of your home & colony. Conscious of our duties and obligations, and working together, we can make Delhi a model city Swachch and Surakshit," Patnaik added.
Delhi Police has been on an alert checking drunk and drive and Police presence was strengthened in the vicinity of markets, malls, five star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, in order to ensure orderly celebrations. All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans were deployed at vulnerable points.
Traffic movement was restricted and regulated in and around Connaught Place and India Gate areas. Senior officers supervised the arrangements on the ground.
