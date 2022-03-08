Delhi Police chief reiterates commitment to increase women in force to 25% by 2025

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is committed to enhancing women's strength to upto 25 per cent by 2025, police chief Rakesh Asthana said a day ahead of International Women's Day on Monday. Delhi Police organised a series of events, based upon the theme "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow". The programmes were organised at district and headquarter level. Currently, three women officers are heading the Ranges, six women DCPs in districts and nine women SHOs are presently posted in field formations.

Pink Booths have also been set up in all the districts with female staff for women to approach the police without any hesitation and share their concerns.

During one of the events, 'Ladli Run' at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium was also flagged off by the CP Delhi, where more than 7,500 schoolgirls from 38 schools of Delhi took part.

The Police Commissioner also administered the 'Meri Beti Mera Abimaan' oath on this occasion. He emphasised, "To ensure the safety and security of women, the self-defence training program of Delhi Police is doing a wonderful job. It has trained 4.5 Lakh women and girls over the last year. In total, more than 17 lakhs have been trained, which has brought the Delhi Police into Limca Book of Records."

The Delhi Police Commissioner also felicitated 25 women personnel from the rank of constable to ACP for their exemplary contribution in various arms of policing inter-alia investigation of crime against women cases, imparting self-defence training to girls and women and spreading awareness on gender matters.

In the second event, the Delhi Police organised the first All-India Women's Karate Championship-2022 at Talkatora Stadium where around 400 girls of all age categories from sub-junior to veteran from across the country are participating in the tournament. Chairperson of the National Commission of Women Rekha Sharma was the chief guest and the one to formally declare the tournament open.

A team of northeastern students enthralled the audience with Bamboo Dance, which is performed during the celebration of harvesting season in the northeastern region.

In another event, Asthana flagged off 215 scooters at Central Park, Connaught Place. These scooters have been provided to the Delhi Police by Hero Motocorp under CSR to promote women's safety.

Police officials across all ranks were also present at the event.