Delhi: Police chief praises Road Safety Cells' special classes for school students

New Delhi: The Commissioner of Delhi Police, Rakesh Asthana on Friday appreciated the initiatives taken by Delhi Traffic Police in sensitizing road users, especially school students by conducting road safety awareness sessions and competitions and also the schools for their cooperation in the efforts of Delhi Traffic Police. Marking the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Delhi Police, Asthana stressed the importance of road safety education and called upon the schools to imbibe road safety values to children. He said, "Children, as they grow up, they become good road using citizens when the road safety values are imbibed at their young mind."



He stated that Enforcement and Engineering are very important aspects of traffic management, but at the same time emphasised the need of educating the road users, especially vehicle drivers about traffic rules and road safety norms so that no accidents occur due to human fault.



As part of road safety sensitization campaigns, Road Safety Cell conducts awareness sessions at schools and organises competitions based on road safety need to generate interest in their minds. This year also Road Safety Cell conducted four competitions- Mime Act, Poem writing or recitation, Poster making along with appropriate slogans and Quiz Competitions. Around 1500 students from 40 schools participated in these competitions. The Commissioner of Police felicitated the first, second, third and consolation prize winners of each competition today.



In addition, the best school making a maximum contribution towards spreading road safety awareness and the runner up school were also felicitated by CP Delhi. Road Safety Club started in 2010 with 17 schools enrolled as members but now it has 1500 plus schools enrolled and working actively towards the promotion of road safety awareness.

