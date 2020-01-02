Delhi Police chief inaugurates subsidiary central police canteen

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the subsidiary central police canteen (SCPC) in a new building and recycling compost unit at New Police Lines (NPL) in Kingsway Camp.



According to police, it will cater to thousands of families living in the NPL Compound and adjoining police colonies. "SCPC is the welfare-oriented and self-sustained store to provide good quality of daily use consumer items to Delhi Police personnel and their family members at subsidized prices," police said.

In another event, the CP Delhi inaugurated Recycling Compost Unit, which is first in Delhi Police. Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign, a recycling compost machine will use organic waste to make organically rich manure.

"It will not only cater to the manure needs to districts and units, but will also help keep the surroundings clean," police said.

Speaking on the occasion, CP, Delhi praised the efforts of NPL Unit for coming up with such a low-cost mechanism to utilize waste to produce organic manure, which is also provided for the gardening purpose to other units. This is also in consonance with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of GoI, which emphasizes that the waste be disposed of in a useful way.