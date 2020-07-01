Delhi Police charges group of nine rioters who bludgeoned 9 to death

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have now chargesheeted nine Hindus who ran amock in the Bhagirathi Vihar and Ganga Vihar areas of North-East Delhi on February 25 and 26, bludgeoning at least nine Muslims to death and injuring several others in the process. The police here have charged them in the murder of three of their victims — Hamza, Aamin and Bhure Ali — all of whom were thrown into nearby open drains after being murdered.



During the investigation, it has been established that a group of Hindus comprising accused identified as Jatin Sharma, Rishabh Chaudhary, Vivek Panchal, Lokesh Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Prince, Sumit Chaudhary, Ankit Chaudhary and Himanshu Thakur along with other identified and unidentified rioters became active in the Ganga Vihar and Bhagirathi Vihar areas since the morning of February 25 to February 26 midnight.

The police, in their chargesheet in Hamza's murder case, said that the victim was on his way to Bhagirathi Vihar from Mustafabad when he was accosted by the riotous group and killed around 9:15 pm on February 26. They said, his dead body was thrown in an open drain near E Block of Bhagirathi Vihar. The chargesheet was filed on June 29, with the court listing the matter next for July 13.

Aamin was killed by the same group on the night of February 25 and thrown in a Nala of Bhagirathi Vihar and Bhure Ali was killed the following day and thrown in a nearby Nala of the same area.

All three cases are set to come up for hearing next on July 13.