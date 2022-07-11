Delhi Police celebrates improvement in law and order situation with first anniversary of 'Tejaswini' initiative

New Delhi: Delhi's north-west district found a stark improvement in law and order, with 'Tejaswini' initiative. Celebrating first anniversary of safety and empowerment initiative, police said that success of the scheme is visible when women in the area feel more secured and safe, and are quite satisfied with the initiatives.



Tejaswini was launched in the last year with 52 women beat constables were deployed in the crime infested and sensitive beat areas of various police stations (that includes JJ clusters of Jahangirpuri, Shakarpur and Pitampura residential areas, Bhalaswa village, market or mall complexes, Metro stations, schools and colleges).

"The scheme aimed to reach out to women belonging to all sector of society and female senior citizens and also to safeguard the rights and dignity of women and children in northwest district, thus creating such conducive atmosphere where they feel at home while interacting with these women constables and share their issues and concerns," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Usha Rangnani said.

In one year, the senior official said several number of meetings, interaction and open houses session with various groups of area women and these women personnel to personally monitor ground realities. Over the past one year, the tasks and assignments carried out by these dedicated women beat staff resulted in a significant growth in terms of its reach and scope of work. This is driven by a robust administrative structure, including special services like counselling, meditation, self-defence tactics, cyber awareness and training.

Deployed constables further provide doorstep policing for identification of needy or distressed and subsequent redressal of grievances of women within the community.

"The pivotal purpose of this exercise or project is to sensitise the women and girls of all age groups and their guardians and parents about the trends of various crimes against women such as molestation, rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, harassment for dowry demand etc and empower them to tackle the adverse and unwanted situations by themselves and making them aware how to obtain legal help also," DCP said.