Delhi Police calls for expediency in multi-victim, mortgage frauds

New Delhi: With complaints of economic offences becoming more common in the city, the Delhi Police have now issued directions asking officers to ensure that complaints related to multi-victim frauds (for e.g. Ponzi schemes, builder frauds, etc.) and multi-mortgage properties be decided within three to four weeks of receiving them.



As per sources, if during the inquiry it emerged that the offence involves high amounts, the complaints will be sent to the competent authority for approval as well as for taking up the inquiry.

The competent authority for cases related up to Rs 1 crore is district DCP, for Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore is Joint CP (Range), Crime, more than Rs 3 crore is Joint CP (EOW). As per sources, the rest of the cases of similar nature, but less than Rs 3 crore and less than 20 victims, shall be investigated by concerned district units.

Sources added that inquiry of complaints and subsequent investigation of the cases as per described limit shall be undertaken in the districts by specialised units like the district investigation unit (DIU) unit or the crime unit with the approval of the competent authority.

"Further the multi-victim cases (20 or more victims) will be investigated in EOW irrespective of the amount involved," sources said.

The cases related to cybercrime in which substantial cyber techniques are to be delved into will be taken up by the cyber cell and under Special Cell or the Crime Branch. The cases in which interstate gangs are involved will be investigated by the Crime Branch.

Last year, 67 cases were related to builders and their alleged frauds, whereas 20 cheating cases on the pretext of DDA Land-Pooling Policy were also registered by Delhi Police.

As per EOW, DDA Land-Pooling Policy Fraud prominently emerged during 2020. The data further shows that about 39 cases of inter-company business frauds, 31 cases of multi-mortgage of property frauds, 20 Ponzi schemes and chit fund cases, 18 bank and NBFC frauds and 17 cooperative group housing frauds were reported last year.

In the order outlining these directions, the Delhi Police also told officers that complaints received from government bodies, departments, other districts, units, which have already been inquired into along with those ordered by CP (Delhi), Special CP (EOW), Joint CP (EOW), Joint CP (Range) or district DCP should be finalised in three to four weeks.

"Complaints which have been received from the higher offices like CP (Delhi), Special CP (EOW) shall also be taken up for enquiry, after preliminary scrutiny and verifying the facts," the source said.