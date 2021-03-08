Delhi Police break up illegal hookah party, jump on 'pawri' bandwagon

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday seized 24 'hookahs' after it raided a restaurant-cum-bar here and then joined the "pawri ho rahi hai" meme fest on social media, saying "Yehe Hum hain... Yehe Hooke Hain... Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai."



From his official handle on Twitter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said, "Yehe Hum hain..Yehe Hooke Hain.. Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai.

"PS- Some Pawris are not only injurious to health they are illegal too. Seized 24 Hooka from Rajouri Garden area," he tweeted and tagged photos of the seized 'hookahs'.

A senior police official said during patrolling duty, sub-inspector Prakash Kashyap along with head constable Suresh raided the restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area after receiving information that 'hookahs' were being served to customers, they said.

"The police team found that COVID-19 protocols were also not being followed. There were no screening machines or sanitizers at the restaurant. The customers were also found to be smoking 'hookahs'," the senior police officer said.