Delhi Police begin removing barricading at Tikri border

New Delhi: As the agitating farmers began returning home after over a year-long protest, the Delhi Police Saturday began removing the multiplayer barricading it had put up at the Tikri border protest site.

The city police had initially installed sharp iron nails on the roads at the Tikri border, one of the three main protest sites on Delhi's outskirts. The barricading was subsequently stepped up with additional concrete barriers and other measures post the January 26 violence to stop protestors from entering the national capital.

The process of removal of barricades have started at Tikri border as farmers have also started moving to their hometowns, a senior police officer from outer district said.

He said the barricading will be removed completely in a phased manner.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started protesting at Delhi border points on November 26 last year.