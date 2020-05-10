Delhi Police battles spate of infection within ranks

New Delhi: While maintaining law and order duty, Delhi Police are also having to battle a spate of infections within their ranks, much like the paramilitary forces. There are several COVID-19 cases in Delhi Police were the source of infection was not clear. Apart from male cops, female police personnel were also affected by the virus. The Delhi Police issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for daily monitoring of personnel and reporting sick persons to a doctor without any delay.



According to police, since COVID-19 outbreak, there were around 103 COVID-19 cases and in which 82 are active. One police personnel also died due to COVID-19. "20 police personnel have recovered so far," data shows.

Sources said that in East District, one constable was tested positive and the reason how he came in contact with the virus was not clear whereas in another case in the same district one woman constable was also tested positive and source of infection was unknown. In North-West district another woman constable was tested COVID-19 positive. As over 10 police personnel are COVID-19 +ve in the district. Maybe she came in contact from her office, police said.

Another woman constable, posted at Outer North district and presently she was deployed for enforcement of lockdown in Narela area was tested positive. The reason was not clear how she got affected. Meanwhile, another woman personnel posted in PCR was also tested positive.

One constable in North-West district was tested positive. He performed picket duty at Jahangir Puri Metro Station. The immediate cause was not clear however Jahangirpuri itself is a hotspot and red Zone area. In another case, a head constable from the same district performed picket duty near Azadpur underpass. He was also tested positive and police said he might have come in contact with some Corona positive passerby.

In another case reported from North East district, a head constable tested COVID-19 positive. He was deputed in Emergency response vehicle (ERV) which was used regularly to detain violators. Sources said that there were four such cases where Delhi Police personnel deployed in Okhla Mandi for controlling the crowd and maintaining social distancing were tested positive. In Central District, policemen who were involved in food distribution and patrolling duties were also tested positive.

In the security unit, an ASI tested positive he was deployed to give security to a political leader and the reason how he tested positive is still unknown. Meanwhile, five police personnel of crime branch probing Markaz case tested positive whereas the same cases were reported from Delhi Police Metro unit and FRRO were the reason behind the contact was not clear.

Meanwhile, six policemen of Khajuri Khas police station in North East Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus infection, an official said on Saturday.