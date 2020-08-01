Delhi Police bans UAVs and hot air balloons till I-Day

new delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Friday issued an order prohibiting the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like UAVs, paragliders, and hot air balloons in the national capital till August 15 citing security reasons.



According to the order, it has been reported that certain criminals, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft, etc.

Therefore, the Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order stated.

"As the notice cannot be served individually on all concerned, the order is, hereby, passed ex-parte. It shall be published for information of the public through press and by affixing copies on the Notice Boards of the offices of all DCsP/Addl. DCsP/ACsP, Tehsil, all Police Stations and offices of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, EDMC, SDMC, PWD, DDA, Delhi Cantonment Board," read the order.

The order shall come into force with effect from July 31 and shall remain in force for a period of 16 days upto August 15.