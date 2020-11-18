Delhi Police asks officers to handle plaints from VIPs, govt agencies 'promptly'

New delhi: Following certain representations from VIPs such as Members of Parliament, MLAs, the PMO and certain government agencies that their complaints to the police are not being handled quickly, the Delhi Police has issued a circular, saying officers may face departmental action if they do not handle communications, references and complaints sent by VIPs and government agencies promptly.



"It has been observed in several instances that the communications, representations, complaints, references, received from VIPs (Member of Parliament, Member of Legislative Assembly, Lieutenant Governor, PMO, CMO, MHA Courts, other government agencies including various commissions (NHRC, CVC, DOV, PGC, PCA) are not being attended promptly as per the manual of office procedure and instructions contained in standing order 104/2010 about the disposal of complaints and other references," an additional commissioner of police wrote in the circular.

As per the official, "It is required that complaint, communication received from MLA, MP, VIP shall be acknowledged forthwith, followed by a reply which shall be sent within 15 days of the acknowledgment. The time limit as prescribed in the references must be meticulously complied with."

According to circular, "The registers, record files, computer, digital data of the correspondence, communication in respect of such complaints, references as well as replies thereto shall be maintained properly and also monitored at the level of concerned DCPs through the PG cell."

The Additional CP told officers that all such references be uploaded on a day-to-day basis on the complaint monitoring tracking system module. Similar references are matched, clubbed with the concerned previous files and pendency of such timed, important references should be monitored systematically. "In case of excessive delay, the responsibility against the defaulter be fixed and suitable departmental action against the concerned should also be initiated," the official said.

Senior officers have directed that weekly pendency, arrear statements shall also be prepared by concerned branches and monitored by the DCP of the concerned district, unit through the public grievances cell.

This is not the first time that Delhi Police officers were asked to dispose of complaints coming from VIP references within the stipulated time frame. Last November, a Special CP rank officer reviewed the status of pending references in which it was found that 10 L-G and 266 MHA references were found pending.

Sources added that 425 Delhi government references, 182 references from the L-G Listening Post, 219 complaints from Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System, 2,587 CM's Public Grievance Monitoring System (PGMS) references and 133 PCA complaints were found pending with various districts and units.