Delhi Police asks districts to send reports of money laundering cases to crime branch

New Delhi: Following this year's amendments to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which added a list of scheduled and predicate offences that allow the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate money-laundering probes, the Delhi Police has asked its districts and units to send the details of all cases under the updated list of offences to the Crime Branch office on the third day of every month so that they can be sent to the ED for further investigation.



A new format has also been prepared for the monthly dairy of money laundering cases in which officers are told to send reports.

The letter was written by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) in the first week of December. The new format for the monthly dairy of money laundering cases was also attached.

"The details of predicate offences be collected and sent to this office by the third day of every month in future regularly for onward transmission to the Enforcement Directorate (GOI)," the letter reads.

The new format is divided into various parts. The first part includes the number of cases filed under IPC sections and Acts which includes offences under the Antiquities and Arts Treasures act, offences under the Securities & Exchange Board of India Act 1992 section 12 A, Offences under the Companies Act, 2013. The part B of the format covers only those offences where the total value involved in Rs 1 crore or more whereas part C covers cases involving cross border including offences against property under chapter XVII of the IPC, tax offences.

Another format includes the details of cases which are predicate (scheduled) offences under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Under this format, the Delhi Police asked its officers to give detailed information about the case. It includes information regarding the present position of the case, accused, details of properties (moveable or immovable) suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of crime, FIR number etc.

Recently, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has sought a report from 13 districts and units on 50 pending requests for information from the Interpol here in India.

The letter was written by Additional Commissioner of Police in December and he wrote that the reports with respect to the Interpol references had not yet been received in his office despite multiple reminders.