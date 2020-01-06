Delhi Police asks districts and units to repair damaged CCTNS hardware on their expenses

New Delhi: The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) hardware installed in various police stations were found physically damaged.



The Delhi Police has written to districts and units DCPs to repair them on their expenses. The letter written from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) reads that the CCTNS hardware items installed in police stations are found to be physically damaged.

"The hardware was purchased by Tech Mahindra under CCTNS project is under warranty. The Engineer attended the complaints on the sites and after inspection gave the reasons for the damaged hardware," the letter reads.

It further reads, "In view of above, it is, therefore, requested that physically damaged hardware items under CCTNS project shall be repaired by Delhi Police (concerned districts and units) from their funds as per direction of PHQ either from Tech Mahindra Ltd or from any private vendor, subject of observing the codal formalities under intimation to this office (DCP Crime)," letter reads.

The letter was written in December 2019. DCP Crime is the assistant nodal officer for CCTNS, Delhi.

It was not the first time such letter was sent to districts and units in the past also the assistant nodal officer has informed them about the damaged CCTNS hardware.

Another letter, written a few years back, reads that CCTNS hardware installed in various districts and units of Delhi Police has been physically damaged.

"Since hardware items under CCTNS project have become faulty due to physical damage and therefore, warranty became void. It has also been reported to PHQ by DCP(Crime) that Tech Mahindra limited is the system integrator and had supplied the hardware under CCTNS project and are under warranty," the letter reads.

It further reads, "But due to physical damage, these are required to be repaired by Delhi Police on their expenses."

According to the letter, the proposal was examined in PHQ in consultation with FA to CP Delhi and decided by the competent authority that repair of physically damaged hardware items shall be repaired by Delhi Police (various units and districts) from their funds.