Delhi Police asks DCPs to conduct refresher courses for investigators

New Delhi: For the preparation of proper charge-sheets and final reports, the Delhi Police has asked its Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCsP) to conduct refresher courses for investigating officers (IOs).



A letter, written by a DCP-rank officer, requested that refresher courses and training programmes for IOs be conducted to sensitise them about proper preparation and filing of charge-sheets and final reports under Section 173 CrPC in the courts.

According to the letter, a Delhi court in its January 24, 2020 order with respect to a case registered at Bhajanpura police station, has observed that the final report under Section 173 CrPC was filed against one accused and regarding co-accused, it was simply stated that he was yet to be arrested.

Till the date of filing of charge-sheet, no NBW or any other coercive process had been got issued against the said accused, meaning thereby that he was not absconding or avoiding the arrest.

"Hence, it is beyond comprehension as to how the charge-sheet was filed only against one accused though neither the co-accused was absconding nor it was reflected therein that his arrest was not required nor any other ground for the same is/was reflected therein. It has not at all been explained as to why the delay was being caused and as to why the ambiguity was created by filing incomplete and unreasoned charge-sheet under Section 173 CrPC," the Delhi Police quotes the court order, adding that even the forwarding of the charge-sheet was done in a mechanical manner as if it were a mere

formality.

According to the letter, the Court has directed to ascertain the requirement of necessary training of the police personnel involved in the process of the report under Section 173 CrPC as well as to ascertain if the IO deserves to be an IO in sessions triable cases. Later the Delhi Police, in view of observations of the Delhi court here, wrote to officers for training programmes of IOs. "It may also be ensured that the investigation of heinous cases should not be entrusted to junior level officers as mandated in circular number 42/2011," the Delhi Police told DCPs of districts and units.