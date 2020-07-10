Delhi Police ASI succumbs to COVID-19

New Delhi: A 53-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died on Thursday morning at Gangaram hospital, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. It was the 14th casualty due COVID-19 in Delhi Police.



The ASI, posted at Delhi Police's Special branch was attached with the Motor Transport section of the department, they said.

According to the police, he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 21 and was admitted at IBS Lajpat Nagar on June 23.

On June 27, he was shifted to Gangaram Hospital where he underwent plasma therapy but could not recover. He was on ventilator support and died on Thursday around 4.30 am.

He joined the Delhi Police on July 10, 1991. He lived with his family in Noida, which includes his 49-year-old wife, 19-year-old son and a 23-year-old daughter who is working with a private firm in Noida, police said.

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that a 40-year-old police personnel, who was affected by COVID-19, died. Police also added that in June 12, he was admitted to the hospital for liver treatment and during treatment, on June 25, he was tested positive for the virus. A senior officer on Tuesday confirmed his death. He was posted in one of the police stations in Outer district.

Earlier, infected Delhi Police sub-inspector died at a hospital in Noida, officials said. The sub-inspector was admitted to the Kailash Super Speciality Hospital in Noida on June 13 for bypass surgery.

Around 2,000 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive out of which, 1,300 policemen have resumed their duties after recovery. At least 14 policemen have died due to COVID-19 so far, according to police.