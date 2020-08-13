Delhi Police ASI dies while checking illegal construction as building collapses

new delhi: A 49-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police died after the roof of a building in north Delhi where they went as part of a tenant verification drive collapsed. Police said that on Wednesday assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Zakir Hussain along with constable Debu Singh, posted in Bara Hindu Rao police station, were conducting tenant verification in the area, in the wake of the forthcoming Independence Day.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bharadwaj said that at about 10.20 am, they were at Gupta building in Ram Bagh Road and while verifying the tenant, they noticed illegal construction underway on the third floor of the building. "To fill up details and take photographs of the illegal construction, for sending to MCD, they went to the third floor of the building," she said.

Police said that suddenly, the floor collapsed and fell down. ASI Zakir Hussain fell on the ground and Ct Debu on the second floor. "Ct Debu with the help of public persons and other staff immediately shifted ASI Zakir Hussain to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," the official said. ASI Hussain had joined Delhi Police in 1993. He hailed from Ganwara village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh and was staying in Wazirabad here with his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Soon after the incident, the Aam Aadmi Party launched an attack against the BJP-run North Municipal Corporation of Delhi, under whose jurisdiction the illegal construction was allegedly underway. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak demanded a probe against mayor Jai Prakash and alleged that the building which killed the Delhi Police ASI was being "constructed with the involvement of the North MCD Mayor".

Pathak demanded that an immediate FIR should be registered against those involved in the illegal construction and a thorough investigation of their involvement should be conducted along with immediate arrests.

The Delhi Police, however, said that a case under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code had already been registered.

Meanwhile, Dilip Pandey, who is the MLA of Timarpur constituency, where ASI Zakir Hussain lived, conveyed his condolences to Hussain's family. He assured the deceased's family of his and his party's

support.

Durgesh Pathak claimed that local councillors had taken money for every building constructed in the city with Prakash being no exception. "This accident is a murder of ASI Zakir Hussain and not an accident," Pathak said and also alleged that Prakash had taken money for it and the entire MCD is involved in it and they are responsible for the critical condition of Constable Debu Singh as well.