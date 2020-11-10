Delhi Police arrests builder for duping 70 homebuyers of Rs 103 crore

New Delhi: Over 70 homebuyers were duped by a realty firm Primrose Infratech Pvt Ltd on the pretext of selling flats. Police have now arrested the director of the firm in the case. Police identified the accused as Brij Bhushan Gupta (52). He was arrested from Panchkula at Haryana.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said one Rajesh Gupta along with twenty-two more complainants filed a complaint that they were allured to invest in the residential township project named 'Ryne' by Primrose Infratech Pvt Ltd. "In July 2012, without having the requisite approvals in place, the bookings of flats were started in an associate company named Realcraft Buildtech Pvt Ltd. The victims were induced by making a false promise of handing over the possession of developed flats, having world-class amenities, within 36 months," he said.

The directors of the company misrepresented to the buyers that the company had obtained the requisite approvals to develop the project from the concerned government agencies. Whereas, even the Building Plan was not sanctioned by the Greater Noida Development Authority when the bookings were started. A total of Rs 103 crore was collected against the sale of 438 flats. "Till date, the project is incomplete and these investors, victims have not been handed over possession of the promised flats," the Joint CP said.

According to the official, the construction work was delayed much beyond the promised period and finally abandoned after completing around 30 per cent work only. More than 70 victims have approached the EOW so far.