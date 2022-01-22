Delhi: Police arrest man for selling fake Taj Mahal tickets online

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police recently nabbed a cyber fraudster for cheating common people by selling fake online tickets for the Taj Mahal.



Cops started investigating after the Crime Branch received a complaint from the Director-General of the Archeological Survey of India of the Ministry of Culture that common people are being cheated by creating fake websites for online ticket booking for the historical monument.

The booking was being done through website www.agramonuments.in. Victims said that they booked tickets, but they were not being generated despite the amount being deducted from their bank accounts.

A case was registered under sections 419/420 IPC at Crime Branch police station and the investigation was taken up by Cyber Cell, Crime Branch.

During the investigation, technical details of the registrant and user of the alleged website were collected and based on which technical surveillance was mounted. The accused frequently changed his location. However, on perseverance, one Sandeep Chand was apprehended from Champawat of Uttrakhand. During the interrogation, the accused confessed and disclosed that he is a software engineer by profession and worked with a software company in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Due to lockdown, his job was not paying him enough, and for easy money, he hatched the idea of creating a fake website.

Meanwhile, the police recovered one mobile phone and one laptop which was used by him to create the fake website. Further investigation with regards to the number of victims and amount cheated by him and the number of such fake websites created and used by him is in progress.