Delhi Police arrest head constable for murder; dismissal initiated

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday morning arrested one of their own for shooting dead a 28-year-old man with his service pistol following some kind of a quarrel between the two. Investigators, meanwhile, claimed that it is not yet clear what the "actual motive" of the arrested head constable was.



Police identified the accused as Surender, posted at the Shahbad Dairy police station. According to the police, the incident took place near a hotel in Budh Vihar area on Thursday morning when Surender was returning home after finishing his night shift. The head constable was coming back in a car along with another man named Deepak Gehlawat, who runs a gym in south-west Delhi's Dwarka Mor, police said. A quarrel broke out between them following which Surender shot Gehlawat with his service pistol, a senior police officer said. As per police version, the accused claimed that the deceased was shooting a video in the car to which he objected and then suddenly fired his weapon. "The exact motive is still not clear. We are questioning," the official said.

Gehlawat was shot twice and sustained injuries on his left forearm and upper chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the senior officer said.

As per a Delhi Police statement, head constable Surender has also been placed under suspension and a process of dismissal from service has been initiated by the disciplinary authority. "Delhi Police condemns the act of Head Constable Surender. Delhi Police is committed to implement measures for the welfare of the staff and improve professionalism. But there can be no tolerance for such kind of deviant behaviour," the statement read.

The service pistol used to kill Gehlawat has been seized, officials said. It is yet to be ascertained whether Gehlawat, a resident of Nawada in Dwarka was just an acquaintance of his friend, one officer said, adding that further investigation is on.