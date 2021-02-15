Delhi Police arrest 20-yr-old tutor for injecting students with saline to 'improve their memory'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said it has arrested a 20-year-old tutor for allegedly administering injections containing NS (natural saline) solution to his students on the pretext that it will improve their memory, here in East Delhi's Mandawali.



The accused, identified as one Sandeep, is a second-year DU student pursuing a BA course and used to give free classes to students belonging to 6th and 9th standards, police added. Police claimed that the accused saw a video on YouTube showing that the memory of children improves

on being administered the solution and thus he used it on his students.

According to police, the incident came to the fore when a PCR call was received alleging that a person in Mandawali, who gives tuitions to children in the locality, is injecting them with a solution. Following this information, police rushed to the spot and questioned the accused Sandeep who reportedly said that he watched a video on YouTube claiming that administering this injection to his students will enhance their memory.

After one of his students took the solution back to his home, his parents saw it and made a call to the police. "The students currently have no side effects as a result of being administered the injections but we will send the sample for further examination to ascertain its composition," Deepak Yadav, DCP (East) said.

In a video that has surfaced since then, a parent of one of the students alleges that the accused had administered injections to most of his 30 to 40 students. "It is good that he takes free coaching classes but how can he give such injections to our children... he is not even a doctor," he claimed.

A case under section 336 of IPC (endangering human life by a negligent act) has been registered and further probe is underway, a senior police officer said.