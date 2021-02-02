Delhi Police announces Rs 25K aid for its personnel injured during R-Day violence

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday announced Rs 25,000 compensation for its personnel grievously injured during the Republic Day tractor parade violence and



Rs 10,000 for those seriously injured.

Meanwhile, police personnel have also been given iron batons to protect themselves from attacks by sharp-edged weapons. Police said that during tractor parade on January 26, a sizeable number of police personnel were injured while controlling the violent protesters.

In appreciation of their efforts, the Commissioner of Police has approved a grant of financial assistance from the Delhi Police Welfare Society Fund, the Delhi Police said in a statement. A sum of

Rs 25,000 has been approved for grievously injured personnel and Rs 10,000 for those with serious injuries, it stated, adding the District Commissioners of Police can propose enhanced financial assistance in special cases. About 394 personnel of the force were injured while 30 police vehicles were damaged during the protests on that day.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police personnel of Shahdara district have been given iron batons to protect themselves from attacks by sharp-edged weapons. The initiative was taken by 11 police stations falling under the jurisdiction of Shahdara district. Each police station distributed around 12 iron batons to its personnel.