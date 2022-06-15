Delhi Police and IIT sign MoU to induct latest innovations

New Delhi: Delhi Police and the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi have signed an MoU with the aim to induct the latest innovations and technologies in policing in areas of crime, law and order. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has been trying to modernise its force by inducting the latest innovations in policing.



The MoU was signed by SBK Singh, Special CP Technology and Project Implementation Division representing Delhi Police and Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director IIT, Delhi in the presence of the Commissioner of Delhi Police.

In order to enhance policing in the areas of crime, law and order, traffic management, intelligence collection & the delivery of services to the public, stakeholders are being roped in from various research organisations and universities.

The MoU signed between Delhi Police and IIT Delhi will pave the way for scouting new technology, evaluating existing technology-based projects, development of technology-based solutions to meet future challenges, and roping in suitable resource persons to the Technical Committees of Delhi Police.

It will carve out solutions for new communication systems, drone forensics, integration of CCTV feeds on one single platform, infusion of technologies to solve the parking problems, technical specifications for Bullet Resistance (BR) Jackets, and BR Vests, and others.

Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT-Delhi underlined that focus on technology and resources must be used for society and IIT Delhi will work in this direction. "Technology and systems required by Delhi Police in the future will be developed to make the Delhi police the best in the world," he added.

The Delhi Police Chief underlined that IIT Delhi through this MoU will assist Delhi Police in the adoption of innovative technologies and developing indigenous digital trunking communication systems, and CCTV integration platforms in consonance with Hon'ble PM's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.