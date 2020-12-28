Delhi Police: 726 cases registered under NDPS Act this year

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said 726 cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered in the current year. The investigators also said that to curb drug menace, they are working on the twin objective of taking focused action against drug suppliers and simultaneously educating the general public about drug abuse.



Police said they arrested 882 people in the year 2020. As per the police, in the current year, based on the experience, a comprehensive strategy was formulated to take maximum action against the drug traffickers active in Delhi by involving all the field and investigating units like Crime Branch, Special Cell, and District police.

"The action of different wings of Delhi Police has led to busting of network and arrest of drug suppliers having links with drug suppliers of different states like UP, MP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur," the official said. It was noticed that besides alcohol the commonly used drugs are as under ganja, heroin, charas, cocaine, codeine syrup, inhalants.

Party drugs mostly sold were LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide), Amphetamine, MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine), Ketamine and Methamphetamine. In the current year, Nepali and Nigerian drug suppliers active in Delhi have also been arrested besides the 'sources' from other states in India.

For creating awareness amongst the general public, distribution of educative material in the form of backdrops, flex banners, posters, signages, pamphlets has been done and pledges, oath ceremonies have been organised in a different area of the police stations against drug abuse.

Future action plan has also been drawn to tackle drug menace at ground level which includes identification of hot spot of drugs sale and supply in the district on the basis of-complaints of sale of drugs and the area where drug addicts are mostly found visiting or gathering is being done, identification of persons with previous involvements and to take actions against them, effective surveillance over the activities of criminals involved in drug trafficking.

"Public cooperation elicited through Eyes and Ears Scheme to gather information about such activities and persons suspected to be involved in drug trafficking and consumption," the official said. As per the official, the area surrounding schools, colleges to be free from any pan, bidi and other unauthorised shops to tackle drug peddling.