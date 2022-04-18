Delhi-NCR schools take preventive measures to avoid shutdown amid spike in Covid cases

New Delhi: Schools across Delhi-NCR have sprung into action following a spike in Covid cases and are taking various measures, including frequent sanitisation, to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum and thus avoid shutdown of the campus.

The other measures being taken by the schools include closing a particular classroom when someone tests positive and advising parents to not send their kids without masks.

However, all of them maintain that closing schools further is not a solution.

According to Shubhi Soni, Head, The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Rohini, coronavirus will never go but the hysteria around it will end.

"It will be reduced to an endemic, influenza and seasonal flu in the coming years. The government's decision to make mask-wearing optional in public places is the reason behind the current spike in Covid cases.

"We must not wait for the situation to get worse and strict protocols should be enforced in full swing without any delay to control the situation," Soni said.

She said the parent community will panic if their child's health is affected.

"The move, in such a scenario, should be to allow a blended approach to learning that is, starting three days of offline schooling and two days of online schooling in a staggered way.

"School closures, in any way, are not the solution as the students have backtracked in learning and it has taken a huge toll on their social and emotional well-being," she said.

The number of school students testing positive has been on the rise in the city, raising concerns among parents. The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever needed.

Anshu Mital, Principal, MRG School, Rohini said they are taking all the necessary measures to avert the spread of COVID-19 like constant cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms, practising physical distancing, undertaking staggered dispersals, and using open spaces for activities.

"Maintaining a strict vigil to ensure the good health of students and staff administration is our top priority. The wellness staff headed by a counsellor is always available to address the concerns of parents and look after the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of the learners.

"We, as responsible citizens, must ascertain the veracity of news and only believe in facts. We must not fall prey to fake information as it infuses fear among the stakeholders and generally, the society. As an educator, I hope that there are no school closures and we are able to impart continuous and qualitative learning to our students," she said.