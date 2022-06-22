Delhi-NCR schools set to reopen after summer break amid rise in Covid cases

New Delhi: With schools set to reopen from July 1 following summer vacation, rising Covid cases in Delhi-NCR have sparked concerns among parents even as principals said there should be no more disruption in offline learning and asserted that all measures are being taken to get students accustomed to living with the pandemic.



According to school principals, while coronavirus is posing new threats, there is a need for parents to understand that the pandemic is nearing the endemic phase and one should get accustomed to living with it.

"While the schools are scheduled to open from July 1 after the summer vacations, increasing Covid cases have become a major concern for the parents yet again.

"The state government has stated that it is not in favour of any more disruptions in studies and aims to continue education while keeping the safety of students and teachers at prior," sais Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

She said while the coronavirus is posing newer threats, there is a need for the parents to understand that the pandemic is nearing the endemic phase and we should get accustomed to living with it.

"At our school, children with low immunity are provided with the option of staying at home, while parents can connect with the school authorities to get the class work of the student at home. Also, MPS has special classes for students seeking education in isolation," she added.

Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal, DPS RNE, Ghaziabad, said, "The concerns of parents about their child's safety are valid, and we have made a personal effort to allay their apprehensions in the midst of the sudden rise in Covid cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,383 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death due to the viral disease in a span of 24 hours, while the positivity rate was recorded at 7.22 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday. The fresh cases were detected through a total of 19,165 Covid tests conducted on Monday.