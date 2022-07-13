'Delhi must be allowed to retain 728 MW from Dadri-II power plant'

New Delhi: Kejriwal government has again written to the Ministry of Power, saying Delhi must be allowed to retain its existing power share of 728 MW from Dadri-II power plant so that any shortage does not impact the national Capital, officials said on Tuesday.

In a letter written to the Union ministry by special secretary (power) of Delhi government, said the power purchase agreements (PPAs) executed between Delhi discoms and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for a committed supply of 728 megawatt (MW) from its plants including Dadri II, are valid and alive till July 30, 2035.

Delhi government also asserted the "alleged fact" that the power from Dadri-II was surrendered by it in the year 2015 cannot be taken as a valid plea for reallocation of this power.

"Much water has flown after 2015 and the whole scenario of power requirement has changed in the year 2022. In 2015, maximum peak load of Delhi was 5,846 MW which is much higher in 2022," said the letter.

The Power ministry in its order issued on June 28, 2022, had decided to reallocate around 500 MW of power to Haryana and balance power of 228 MW to Delhi from immediate effect.

The reallocation is valid till October 31. From November 1, the entire share of Dadri II will be utilised by Delhi.