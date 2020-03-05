Delhi minorities panel writes to CM on doubling compensation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi State Minorities Commission has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggesting that the compensation for the victims of riots in northeastern parts of the city should be doubled and that there should be an on-site inspection of the affected areas to ascertain the amount of compensation. Commission chairman Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan said that he has written in the letter that considering a family member as a whole family who would be entitled to a single compensation would be highly unjustified. "Many families stay together under one roof. People living with their married sons and daughters should be viewed as separate families," he said.



Khan said that many claimants to compensation are not being given receipts, which could lead to a mess.